Protesters Arrested In NYC Demonstration Against Trump Supreme Court Pick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Moments after President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his U.S. Supreme Court pick, a small group of protesters blocked traffic in front of Trump Tower and got arrested.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, the group marched back and forth with their faces reflecting off the glass and gold entrance of Trump Tower.

“We’re not going to let a small-minded man take America 200 years back into the past,” said Sunny Armor, 72.

Armor said she was protesting for everyone’s grandchildren.

“I’m very concerned about Roe v. Wade, very concerned,” she said. “I was around when people were getting back-alley abortions.”

Protest in front of Trump Tower right now. "This is what democracy looks like" chant. Protesters knew they'd be arrested. NYPD handled well. pic.twitter.com/cjrq3lTpMJ — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) February 1, 2017

After Trump’s announcement, about a dozen demonstrators knelt in the middle of Fifth Avenue as an act of civil disobedience. They were calmly led to a blue and white police bus in plastic handcuffs.

Among those arrested was Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner – the man who died on July 2014 on Staten Island as police tried to arrest him for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. A grand jury later declined to indict NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who used a takedown move on Garner that many have described as a chokehold.

Also in attendance at the protest were the Rev. Kirsten John Foy of the National Action Network and Ashley Sharpton, the director of the National Action Network Youth Huddle, according to a news release.