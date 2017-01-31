Trump Tells Democrats To Move On Cabinet Picks

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is telling Democrats to move faster on approving his Cabinet nominations.

In an early morning post on his verified Twitter account, the president said, “When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet.”

“They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work,” he said.

Monday night, Trump tweeted that Democrats “are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.”

His choice to succeed Loretta Lynch as attorney general, Alabama’s Sen. Jeff Sessions, was due for a vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee later Tuesday morning.

Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a hold-over from the Obama administration, after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his controversial refugee and immigration ban Monday and refused to defend it in court.

New York Sen. Charles Schumer responded on the Senate floor.

“We had a Monday night massacre. Sally Yates, a person of great integrity who follows the law, was fired by the president,” he said.

Trump named longtime federal prosecutor Dana Boente as the new acting attorney general.

Several other Cabinet picks are due for votes by the respective committees in the next few days.

