‘He’s Really Concerned And Scared:’ Trump Travel Ban Leaves Brooklyn Doctor Stranded In Sudan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Trump administration’s travel ban has a Brooklyn doctor stranded in Sudan.

Dr. Kamal Fadlalla had not seen his family in the almost two years he’s been a resident at Interfaith Hospital in Brooklyn.

He flew to Sudan for a visit and was supposed to be return in early February but moved up his flight when colleagues urged him to get back to the U.S., WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported. He made it as far as the gate on Friday before being turned away.

“He had a valid visa, valid airline ticket, and he was prevented from boarding,” said Dr. Eve Kellner, head of the Committee of Interns and Residents. “He’s really concerned and scared.”

Fadlalla worked his whole life to get to this point and now he’s stuck, Kellner said, adding that the union has a lawyer working to try to find a way to get him back into the country.

“We’re looking at different flight patterns to see if there’s any way we can get him back in a timely manner,” Kellner said.

President Donald Trump’s executive order bars travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the U.S. The 90-day ban was imposed Friday.

Kellner said she knows of at least one other doctor who is in limbo.

“Ultimately, I believe it will throw the whole healthcare system into chaos if this continues,” Kellner said.

Others have also been affected, including a CUNY doctoral student who was told she wouldn’t be able to return to New York after visiting family in her native Iran during winter break.