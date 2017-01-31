EYE ON WEATHER: Tri-State Snowstorm | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Victim Of Former Suffolk County Police Chief’s Beating, Cover-Up Freed From Prison

January 31, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Christopher Loeb, James Burke, Mike Xirinachs

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Long Island man who was beaten by a former Suffolk County police chief after he was accused of stealing sex toys and other items from his police vehicle has been released from prison.

Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, Long Island, was jailed after a duffel bag containing the sex toys and police equipment vanished from Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke’s vehicle.

Burke beat and threatened to kill Loeb at a police station in 2012. Burke is serving a four-year prison term after pleading guilty to the assault and cover-up last year.

“The evidence and the prosecution was based on perjury, on lies and on fabricated evidence that was tampered with by the police,” Loeb’s attorney Bruce Barket told WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs.

Loeb, a heroin addict, served three years after pleading guilty to a weapon possession charge. He was in prison on a parole violation when his conviction was overturned Tuesday.

He still faces charges involving some stolen items but is not expected to face any additional jail time, Xirinachs reported.

