LIVE SOON: President Donald Trump Announces Supreme Court Pick | Details | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

9-Year-Old Boy Arrested, Accused Of Carrying Gun At Yonkers School

January 31, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: 9-Year-Old Boy Arrested, gun in school, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 9-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly caught with an unloaded handgun at a school in Yonkers.

Officers were called at 3:26 p.m. to School 13, at 195 McLean Ave. in Yonkers, on a report of a possible recovered weapon, according to Yonkers police.

Officers took the boy into custody, and will be charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, police said.

The boy was to be released to a parent Tuesday evening and was to appear in Yonkers Family Court at a later date, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia