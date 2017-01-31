9-Year-Old Boy Arrested, Accused Of Carrying Gun At Yonkers School

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 9-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly caught with an unloaded handgun at a school in Yonkers.
Officers were called at 3:26 p.m. to School 13, at 195 McLean Ave. in Yonkers, on a report of a possible recovered weapon, according to Yonkers police.
Officers took the boy into custody, and will be charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, police said.
The boy was to be released to a parent Tuesday evening and was to appear in Yonkers Family Court at a later date, police said.