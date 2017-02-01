Back Stories: Super Bowl XLVIII Weather Woes

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Today’s Back Story takes us to 2014 when New York and New Jersey co-hosted Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
Pregame festivities were held the week before with a concert in Liberty State Park, and parts of Broadway were transformed into Super Bowl Boulevard. But there were concerns the game would be delayed or postponed when the Farmer’s Almanac predicted snow for the kickoff.
The weather didn’t end up impacting the game, but a snowstorm just six hours later did cause delays and cancellations for people trying to get home.