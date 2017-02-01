Boomer & Carton: Chatting With Hall Of Famer Tim Brown

February 1, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Former Raiders great Tim Brown joined Boomer and Craig during the “hump day” edition of the show and had a lot to say.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver talked about players getting into Canton and shared who he thinks is the best pass-catcher in the game today. Brown was also asked what advice he would give Odell Beckham, Jr. He responded by saying he would relay advice he received from fellow Hall of Famer James Lofton.

Finally, Brown touched on the future of the Raiders, playing for Jon Gruden and admitted he’s still upset about falling short of a few career milestones.

