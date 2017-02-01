Boomer & Carton: Drew Brees Talks Patriots, Falcons, Jets OC Morton

Drew Brees was Boomer and Craig’s first guest 10 years ago. The superstar quarterback of the New Orleans Saints returned on Wednesday as the guys continued their week of shows in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI.
The MVP of Super Bowl XLIV talked about what it’s like to face the Falcons and Patriots. He also crushed Craig’s dream of him one day playing for the Jets.
Brees, however, did have good things to say about the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, former Saints wide receiver coach John Morton.
Have a listen.