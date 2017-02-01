Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 1, 2017

February 1, 2017 6:14 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Wednesday’s “Moment of the Day” featured Craig getting on Jerry Recco’s case for not being in Houston with the rest of the gang.

The guys had plenty of great guests on the “hump day” edition of their wildly popular program, as Drew Brees, Tim Brown, Emmanuel Sanders, Josh Norman and others joined the festivities from Super Bowl LI Radio Row.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

