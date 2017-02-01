Police: NJ Man Steals Laptop And Vodka, Drinks Cough Medicine During Break-In

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is accused breaking into a home, stealing a bottle of vodka and laptop.
Kevin Laird, 42, of Toms River faces burglary and criminal mischief charges in connection with the break-in that occurred on Jan. 23.
Police determined someone had broken into the home on Greenwich Court through a basement window and found blood evidence, indicating that the suspect may have cut himself.
In addition to the missing items, officers discovered the suspect had drank cough medicine containing hydrocodone — an opioid — inside the home.
The investigation led police to Laird, who had fresh cuts on his face when officers spoke with him, police said. Laird told police that on the same day as the burglary, he was attacked in his home by a man wielding a pipe, but did not want the authorities involved.
The laptop and vodka were found inside Laird’s home, police said.
He is free pending a future court date.