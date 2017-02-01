Tuna Cans Packed With $127,000 In Cocaine Found By Authorities At JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An American man is facing federal narcotics smuggling charges after authorities found thousands in cocaine stashed in cans at John F. Kennedy Airport earlier this month.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say Jamie Macias’ luggage was seized after he arrived in New York City from Guayaquil, Ecuador on Jan. 25. Authorities say they found six cans — three labeled as tuna cans and three labeled as corn — which contained up to seven pounds of cocaine between them.
The drugs are valued at around $127,000, authorities said.
Macias was arrested and will be tried by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District Court of NY.