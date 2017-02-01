City Council Proposes Hit-And-Run Alerts Following Death Of Popular DJ

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Councils is calling for a new alert system to help bring hit-and-run drivers to justice after the death of a popular Latin DJ in December 2016.

Jean Paul Guerrero, also known as DJ Jinx Paul on La Mega 97.9, was killed on Dec. 19 while crossing the street in Brooklyn. The 39-year-old was leaving a club appearance when police said he was struck by a dark-colored sedan at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue at Scheffield Avenue.

Guerrero was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, City Council Transportation Char Ydanis Rodriguez is expected to propose a hit-and-run alert system, which would allow images like the surveillance video used in Guerrero’s case to get out quickly.

Under the system, a city agency would send out an email or text alerts helping residents to keep an eye out for suspected vehicles following a hit-and-run incident. The system is similar to the AMBER Alert messaging program already in place.

“Hit and runs are an epidemic in New York City that we are determined to eradicate,” Rodriguez said.

Within one day, police released surveillance video of a car believed to have killed Guerrero. Four days after the fatal crash, police thought they got a break in the case when 27-year-old Kevin Ozoria turned himself in and claimed responsibility for the hit-and-run.

He was charged with leaving the scene of the accident and tampering with evidence, but the district attorney declined to prosecute, citing a lack of evidence.

In Guerrero’s case, family and friends are still searching for answers.

Police say they are now looking for three women described as persons of interest in connection to Guerrero’s death. Investigators say the three women, who were seen on surveillance video, were passengers inside of Ozoria’s car prior to the collision and believe they could lead them closer to learning what happened the night Guerrero died.

Out of 38 fatal hit-and-run cases in 2016, only 13 resulted in arrests.