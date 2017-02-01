‘Jammin Jayhawks’ Sports Program Takes Special Needs Education Beyond The Classroom

JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of students in the tri-state area receive special needs services in the school system.

Sometimes that education stretched beyond the classroom, and can be nurtured by fellow classmates.

Part of Dina Frank’s therapy for cerebral palsy is playing basketball and making new friends.

“Dina charms everybody she sees. She’s friendly, she’s gonna give anybody a hug. Having these kids spend time with here is amazing because they get to see that kids like Dina are not that different from the way they are themselves. And in an environment like this where everybody is playing sports, everyone is equal,” Marcy Frank told CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

Dina is just one of more than 100 special needs children who have participated in Jammin Jayhawks — a program in the Jericho school system that uses sports to improve physical skills, and socialization.

The volunteers are high school students who act as coaches.

“Truth is, you see it in the cafeteria and in the hallways. When you see one of the high school volunteers interacting with the students in the cafeteria that they probably wouldn’t have interacted with if not for this program it’s really special. Even if it’s just a high-five in the hallway, I know it brightens up their days,” founder Alex Ripka said.

When Dina started the program a few years ago she was in a wheel chair. She’s progressed through a walker, orthopedic knee braces, and now running.

“Watching her come so far, from a kid who couldn’t walk across the gym by herself to a kid who can run back and forth in a simulated game,” Marcy said. “When I look back at this as an experience, not just now but over the past 8 years. It’s an opportunity for her to integrate, and be like everyone else, and that’s what I want for my child. I want her to have a chance to participate and to be treated like everyone else.”

On this court, victory is measured by self-esteem.

The clinics are open to all special needs student k through 12. They run six weeks at a time, and include soccer, and dance classes as well.

Jericho is one of many area schools that had had a long history of success with special needs students.