Jets Tap Stump Mitchell As Running Backs Coach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets have replaced one former Cardinals running back with another on their coaching staff.
On Wednesday, the team announced it has hired Stump Mitchell as its running backs coach. He will replace Marcel Shipp, a former Arizona running back who was one of five assistants fired last month by head coach Todd Bowles.
Mitchell, who played for the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals in the 1980s, spent the last four seasons as the Cardinals’ running backs coach. He and Bowles served together on Bruce Arians’ staff from 2013-14.
Mitchell’s resume also includes serving as the running backs coach for the Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks, as well as a college head coach at Southern and Morgan State.
Last season, Mitchell coached second-year running back David Johnson, who rushed for 1,239 yards, had 80 receptions for 879 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. Mitchell also has coached stars Clinton Portis and Ricky Watters.
Mitchell, 57, left the Cardinals staff after his contract expired this past season.
The Jets had the NFL’s 12th-ranked rushing offense in 2016, averaging 112.6 yards per game. Matt Forte and Bilal Powell are set to return next season.