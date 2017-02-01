Report: Knicks Still Pursuing Carmelo Anthony-For-Kevin Love Trade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks aren’t giving up on Love.

Despite their offer to the Cleveland Cavaliers of a Carmelo Anthony-for-Kevin Love trade being rejected, the Knicks have continued to engage the defending world champs in talks, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Knicks clearly have their sights set on Love. Cleveland is interested in Anthony, but is unwilling to part with their All-Star power forward, according to the report, which cited league sources.

New York has also been discussing potential trades with the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, believing those are teams Anthony might be willing to waive his no-trade clause for, ESPN reported. Because Anthony is owed more than $54 million over the next two seasons, some of the discussions include three- or four-team deals.

The Knicks are reportedly determined to move Anthony by the Feb. 23 trade deadline so they can begin building around second-year post player Kristaps Porzingis.

MORE: Schmeelk: What Would Anthony-For-Love Trade Accomplish For Knicks?

Anthony has said repeatedly he wants to remain a Knick, but he has also said that if president Phil Jackson wants to move on from him, then he’s willing to discuss the possibility of a trade.

The no-trade clause severely limits Anthony’s potential landing spots. It has been widely speculated that two of the teams Anthony, 32, might be willing to waive his no-trade clause for are the Cavaliers and Clippers because both are contenders that feature close friends of his — LeBron James in Cleveland, Chris Paul in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Anthony said his family will factor heavily into deciding whether he would waive the no-trade clause.

MORE: Schmeelk: Fans Booing Carmelo Anthony Further Hurts Knicks’ Chances Of Getting Good Return For Him

“That’s more about what I care about, my family,” the nine-time All-Star told reporters. “My son being comfortable in New York at an age now where he’s really getting an opportunity to understand being in New York and having a home there and having friends there.

“My wife working there and having opportunities there. … I think about that more so than my decision for my career. At the end of the day, it will come down to my decision. But I think more about my decision and what they’re going to have to go through if anything would happen.”

Anthony insisted Tuesday that he has not provided the Knicks with a list of other teams he’d be willing to play for.

Anthony, 32, is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season.

The Knicks enter Wednesday night’s game against the Nets in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-29 record.