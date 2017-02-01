Live-Streaming Announced For Local Hockey Teams, Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For fans of several local sports teams, watching games is about to get easier.
On Tuesday, MSG Networks announced that it has reached an agreement with the NHL for live-streaming rights to Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Sabres games. The games will be available in the coming weeks to customers of providers that participate in MSG GO, the networks’ live-streaming component, which can be accessed on a computer at MSG.com or on a smartphone or tablet using the MSG GO app.
The announcement came on the same day that SNY announced it will be live-streaming Mets games this season to authenticated subscribers at SNY.tv and through the NBC Sports app.
“As we prepare for another season of Mets baseball, it was very important to us at SNY that we have a streaming component ready for our fans in time for Opening Day,” said Steve Raab, SNY’s president. “With this service now in place, we are excited to expand SNY’s scope and to deliver exclusive Mets coverage to our dedicated fans both at home and on the go.”
In MSG’s announcement, the network’s president, Andrea Greenberg, said: “As the outlet for more live local NHL games than any other RSN (regional sports network) in the country, we are pleased to partner with the NHL and our teams to provide hockey fans with additional ways to view our games. With the addition of the NHL, MSG GO will certainly be a premiere mobile destination for hockey fans in the region.”