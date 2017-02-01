Manhunt For Gunman Following Police-Involved Shooting In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officers were out in force late Wednesday afternoon following a police-involved shooting in Newark.
A couple of people were believed to have been shot at Bloomfield Avenue and Garside Street in Newark, Joe Biermann reported from Chopper 2.
The violence spilled over a few blocks to Broadway and Kearny Street, where officers confirmed that they did exchange fire with a gunman.
As of 5:40 p.m., there was a massive police presence at the scene. At least 50 officers were on a manhunt for at least one shooter.
