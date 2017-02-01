5 NYC Ways To Stay Healthy This Winter, From Spas To Fitness And More

By Carly Petrone. Don’t let the winter blues get you down. Stay healthy and fit with our roundup of best wellness opportunities in New York City.

Modrn Sanctuary 12 W. 27th St., 9th Fl.

New York, NY 10001

Book an appointment at the newly-opened Modrn Sanctuary, located in the heart of the NoMad neighborhood. Leading health and wellness entrepreneur, Alexandra Janelli, started this luxury wellness center to bring leading practitioners in traditional and alternative medicines, therapies, and treatments to the Big Apple. The 5,000-square-foot space is lined with black, crocodile-textured walls along with beautifully sculpted imported antique Balinese doors and dark wicker seating. Make sure to check out the Himalayan Salt Room (one of only four in the city) that is used for halotherapy. Guests can sign up for a variety of treatments, including acupuncture, cupping, holistic skin care, reiki, Thai body work, and more. You can even work with a life coach, take part in a Family Constellation session, or learn about past life regression. This place definitely has it all.

Now you can turn any ordinary water into alkaline antioxidant water with the DYLN bottle. The VitaBead Diffuser sits in the bottom of the bottle, transforming your lifeless water in just 15-20 minutes. This refreshing and hydrating form of water has less acidity than your average tap or filtered water and also helps restore balance to the body. Plus, it helps minimize plastic waste. This stainless steel water bottle with bamboo cap and colored silicone sleeve is available to order online and costs $46.

If you're an essential oils fanatic then you'll definitely want to check out the latest invention from GuruNanda. Zen, the world's premier ultrasonic essential oil diffuser, uses the purest oils to infuse your life with beautiful scents. They're 100 percent natural, sourced directly from the farm, and contains no synthetics or chemicals. The best part? This elegant diffuser is controllable by both mobile app and Bluetooth! It utilizes ultrasonic technology instead of heat to retain the therapeutic properties of oil. This little gadget helps removes stress and elevates your mood in lovely scents like eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender, and frankincense. Zen is $79 and available to buy online.

Yelo Spa 5 E. 57th St., 12th Fl.

New York, NY 10022

212-245-8235

Do you toss and turn all night just wishing for a mid-day nap? Now you can turn to Yelo Spa for a 20-40 napping session. Yep, you read that correctly. Their YeloCab sleep therapy system takes place inside a patented treatment cabin with aromatherapy and sound settings. Recline in their YeloBed for a Zero Gravity experience that will leave you feeling alive. Experience it on its own for rest and rejuvenation, or combine with a YeloCab massage to balance, heal, and energize your body and mind. Book your experience online for $1/minute.

MNDFL Multiple Locations Book your cushion today at MNDFL, NYC’s premier meditation studio. This homey space is inviting and allows you to escape the chaos of the city. Expert teachers from a variety of traditions offer simple techniques to help you get in the right frame of mind for meditation. Sessions are 30, 40, and 60 minutes and start at just $10. New to meditation? They suggest starting out with the MNDFL Breath, Emotions, Sound or Heart classes. Definitely wear something you feel comfortable in and don’t forget your socks (unless you want to be barefoot.) Let your mind escape the worries of your day and enjoy a few moments of stillness.