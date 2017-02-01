Jury Deliberations Expected To Begin In Retrial Of Pedro Hernandez, Accused Of Killing Etan Patz

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury deliberations in the retrial for a man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in New York City 37 years ago is expected to begin on Wednesday.

The group of 12 will determine whether there is enough evidence to convict Hernandez of the kidnapping and killing of Etan Patz. The 6-year-old boy went missing in 1979 as he walked to the bus stop alone for the first time.

Hernandez is accused of luring Patz into the basement of a Soho deli, and then strangling him. Hernandez has confessed to the crime, but his attorneys insist he is mentally ill and that his confessions were false.

Hernandez emerged as a suspect in 2012 based on a tip and confessed to luring Etan into the basement of the SoHo deli where he worked and strangling him. His lawyers say he’s mentally ill and falsely confessed.

During closing arguments Monday, defense attorney Harvey Fishbein called his client an odd, limited and vulnerable man, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported. Fishbein sought to deflect attention away from his client, playing up the investigation into Jose Ramos, a convicted pedophile who said he knew Etan. Ramos’ girlfriend used to take care of the boy.

The earlier trial for the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man ended in a hung jury after 18 days of deliberations in 2015. On Monday, members of the first jury sat in the courtroom with Etan’s father.

Adam Sirios, the sole holdout juror, told reporters why he could not vote for a conviction.

“For me, his confession was very bizarre,” Sirios said. “No many how many times it happened.”

But Stan Patz, Etan’s father, insists Hernandez is guilty.

“This man did it…he said it,” he said. “How many times does a man have to confess before someone believes it.”

Etan was one of the first missing children ever featured on a milk carton.

