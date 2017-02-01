CBS2_header-logo
State Lawmakers Look To Block Port Authority From Enforcing Trump Travel Ban

February 1, 2017 7:48 PM
Filed Under: Albany, Chris Christie, Donald Trump, Loretta Weinberg, Michael Gianaris, Trenton

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawmakers from New York and New Jersey are coming together to push legislation that would prevent the Port Authority from enforcing the Trump travel ban.

“It is so unlawful that we believe it is our responsibility that our states should not participate in enforcing or facilitating the enforcement of this executive order,” New York State Senator Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), said.

Gianaris has introduced such a bill in Albany.

New Jersey State Senator Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen County) entered one in Trenton, where she said it will still need New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s approval.

“And perhaps he will listen to what I think is an overwhelming majority of his constituents.

Trump’s 90-day ban, imposed on Friday, affects travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

