Super Bowl 51: Best Catering, Take-Out Options In NYC

As people prepare to cheer on their favorite team in the Super Bowl, some are planning to host a party to watch the big game. To make hosting a party easier, restaurants throughout New York are offering special catering packages for the Super Bowl. From Mexican to Italian and the classic football grub, New Yorkers can place their order at one of these restaurants.

Maroni Hot Pots

307 East 77th Street

New York, NY 10075

212-535-2866

Football fans can add an Italian twist to the Super Bowl with Maroni Hot Pots. This Upper East Side restaurant offers their bright red hot pots filled with flavorful Italian meals. The Maroni Hot Pots Tailgate To-Go feeds up to eight people and costs $125. Ideal for the big game, the pot comes with their signature pizza bread, 40 baked clams, sausage and pepper pot and your choice of pasta. People can keep the red pots or they can bring them back to Maroni’s East 77th Street location to receive a discount on their next order.

Pig & Khao

68 Clinton St.

New York, NY 10002

212-920-4485

Add a little spice to your typical Super Bowl menu with a some help from the folks at Pig & Khao. Chef Leah Cohen is whipping up XL Wings by the dozen with two special sauces – Southern Thai Curry and Adobo Sauce. Nosh on ribs by the dozen or Mapo Chili Dogs and dig into pints of cabbage slaw or potato salad. Want it all? Their Everything x2 Package ($155) will get you two dozen XL Wings, two dozen baby back ribs, eight Bahn mi Burgers, two pints of Asian slaw, two pints of potato salad, and eight chili dogs. Hungry already? Place your order at least 48 hours in advance of the game for pick up.

Tres Carnes

688 Sixth Avenue

New York, NY 10010

212-989-8737

While many New Yorkers will not be traveling to Texas to see the big game, they can have a piece of Texas at any Super Bowl party. Blending Mexican and Texas cuisine, Tres Carnes offers supersized bowls of their signature dishes. You can purchase Tres Carnes catering by the pound, filling your football party table with their signature brisket, pork shoulder and chicken. There is also a complete taco bar available with all their toppings, and burrito boxes made to order.

The Nugget Spot

230 E. 14th St.

New York, NY 10003

646-422-7346

The Nugget Spot is ready for the big game! This Super Bowl Sunday you can choose from a variety of takeout options that include everything from Cap N’ Crunch nuggets to nacho mac & cheese. Having a small gathering? Order the Safety ($60.) This serves up to five people and includes one small tray of nuggets, sauce, a small tray of fries, and a small tray of nacho mac and cheese. The Touchdown package ($200) can feed up to 16 fans, thanks to its large trays of nuggets, fries, and mac and cheese. Sauce options include Smokin’ Js BBQ, honey mustard, O.G. ranch, Tudie’s blue cheese, and their Homemade Heat. Orders must be placed by February 2nd.

Luke’s Lobster

Multiple Locations

Whether New Yorkers are hosting a small gathering or a large viewing party, Luke’s Lobster has them covered. There is complimentary delivery on orders of $200 or more, and New Yorkers can receive 10 percent off their order with the code LukesGameDay10. For larger parties, people in Manhattan and Hoboken can rent one of their trucks for over-the-top curbside catering.

Talde BK

367 7th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY

347-916-0031

Want to impress your guests with some Korean Fried Chicken and Kung Pao Chicken Wings? Place an order for Chef Dale Talde’s buckets of wings ($35 for two dozen) or a whole fried spicy ranch chicken with side of sticky rice, kimchi yogurt sauce, and house ranch dressing ($35.) You’ll definitely be licking your fingers after eating this delicious takeout from Talde BK. Large orders must be placed by noon on Friday. Takeout available and delivery via Caviar.

Dos Caminos

Multiple Locations

For Super Bowl Sunday, Dos Caminos is offering the Game Time Party Box, filled with shareable meals along with the restaurant’s signature “El Camino” margarita mix. Football revelers can enjoy Mexican-inspired dishes, including loaded smoked chicken nachos, Cholula hot wings, Chile-rubbed brisket sliders, guacamole and chips. The party box costs $175 and serves up to 10 people.

Carmines

200 W. 44th St.

New York, NY

212-221-3800

Pasta lovers celebrate the biggest day in football with Carmine’s super-sized heroes. Choose 3-foot to 6-foot sandwiches like the Cold Italian Combo, Chicken Parm, or Philly Cheese Steak. If you’re in the mood for pasta, Carmine’s is serving up party-size trays of lasagna, baked ziti, and eggplant parmigiana. These platters can serve up to 24 guests, so invite everyone that can fit into your apartment. Packages range from $50-$65 for a party of 12 or $90-$120 for a party of 24. Just make sure to call 48 hours ahead of time for pick-up and delivery.

5 Napkin Burger

Multiple Locations

5 Napkin Burger is offering up their mouthwatering burgers for your Super Bowl party. Their special includes up to 20 sliders with different toppings, including caramelized onions, pepper relish, spicy mayo sauce and rosemary-garlic aioli. While the restaurant is known for their burgers, they also offer various chicken wings that are perfect for the big game. Guests can chow down on the spicy Hell’s Kitchen wings or their Korean BBQ wings with red chili paste, blue agave, ginger garlic and sesame seeds.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.