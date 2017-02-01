Search On For Staten Island Thief Connected To Work Van Burglaries

February 1, 2017 8:10 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a series of burglaries on Staten Island.

Police say the man has been breaking the windows on work vehicles and stealing thousands of dollars in landscaping  equipment and various tools inside.

Authorities believe the man has hit at least six different times, since Nov. 20, 2016, with the most recent incident reported at around 4:30 a.m on Jan. 13.

According to police, the thefts have resulted in more than $12,000 in equipment stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous

