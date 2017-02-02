Behind The Scenes Of ‘A Bronx Tale’ On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx has come to Broadway.

Billed as a mix between “Jersey Boys” and “West Side Story,” “A Bronx Tale,” had a solid opening on the Great White Way in December 2016, CBS2’s Mary Calvi reported.

Bobby Conte Thornton makes his Broadway debut as a young Chazz Palmintieri.

“I got a call from Chazz saying ‘I’m taking you to the Bronx, I’m taking you to sit on my stoop,'” Thornton said.

Palmintieri’s real-life story about growing up in the Bronx started as a one man show in a small theater, then became critically-acclaimed film, which he says almost didn’t get made.

“Guy got a piece of paper, he rolls it towards me and says ‘Chazz, you sign that paper, you’ll have a check for $1 million tomorrow,” Palmintieri said.

Palmintieri said that unless he wrote the screenplay and got to play a main role, he wouldn’t take the deal.

It was Robert De Niro who made an offer to make the movie — a deal Palmintieri could not refuse.

CBS2 got exclusive access as the cast recorded the soundtrack for the musical — songs composed by a man whose work you will instantly recognize.

Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-winning composer and native New Yorker Alan Menken wrote music for Disney classics, like Beauty and the Beast.

This story, though, is close to his heart and his home.

Broadway just had a record-breaking week, with sales nearing $50 million between Christmas and New Years.

Last year’s Broadway season was also a record breaker, with $1.37 billion in sales.

For more information on “A Bronx Tale,” click here.