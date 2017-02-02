Westchester County Executive Rob Astornio Not Giving Up On Indian Point Nuclear Plant

February 2, 2017 10:44 PM
Filed Under: Indian Point, Peter Haskell, Rob Astorino, Westchester County

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It might seem like the fate of the Indian Point nuclear power plant has been sealed, but Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino isn’t giving up.

Last month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the aging plant will close by April 2021.

Astorino told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell on Thursday he hopes to speak with President Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, about an obscure government rule.

“To make sure nuclear power plants, or power plants, stay on if there is a need,” he said. 

Indian Point provides 25 percent of the power for Westchester County and the city, Haskell reported.

Even if the plant closes, the spent fuel rods will need to be stored for 60 years, so the site will be dormant.

“Which means that property is not taxable in the future,” Astorino said.

Environmentalist battled for years to close the plant due to potential risks.

