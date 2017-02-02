Back Stories: Mayor Bloomberg Learns Not To Mess With Staten Island Chuck

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back February 2, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, Michael Bloomberg, Staten Island Chuck, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg learns the hard way that you don’t mess with Staten Island Chuck.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

On Groundhog Day in 2009, reporter Paul Murnane was ready to cover the standard festivities, but Chuck had other ideas, refusing to come out. When the mayor tried to take some of his food to lure him out, Chuck decided to take a bite out of his finger. It wasn’t all bad news that day, as the groundhog predicted the early arrival of spring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia