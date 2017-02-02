Back Stories: Mayor Bloomberg Learns Not To Mess With Staten Island Chuck

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg learns the hard way that you don’t mess with Staten Island Chuck.
On Groundhog Day in 2009, reporter Paul Murnane was ready to cover the standard festivities, but Chuck had other ideas, refusing to come out. When the mayor tried to take some of his food to lure him out, Chuck decided to take a bite out of his finger. It wasn’t all bad news that day, as the groundhog predicted the early arrival of spring.