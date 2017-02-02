Boomer & Carton: Kyle Schwarber Comes Prepared

February 2, 2017 6:08 AM

On Thursday, live from Radio Row in Houston, Boomer and Craig chatted with Kyle Schwarber about his Chicago Cubs breaking the longest title drought in sports.

The slugger discussed becoming part of the Cubs’ clubhouse and the possibility that he’ll one day be a catcher again. Craig also inquired about a potential future in pinstripes.

Craig also asked the 23-year-old if he knew what Boomer used to do for a living and Schwarber was more than prepared. The three of them then discussed Ohio baseball heroes and playing the game clean.

Finally, Schwarber was put on the spot and forced to catch a football, and he did so with ease.

Please listen below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia