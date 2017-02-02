Boomer & Carton: Kyle Schwarber Comes Prepared

On Thursday, live from Radio Row in Houston, Boomer and Craig chatted with Kyle Schwarber about his Chicago Cubs breaking the longest title drought in sports.
The slugger discussed becoming part of the Cubs’ clubhouse and the possibility that he’ll one day be a catcher again. Craig also inquired about a potential future in pinstripes.
Craig also asked the 23-year-old if he knew what Boomer used to do for a living and Schwarber was more than prepared. The three of them then discussed Ohio baseball heroes and playing the game clean.
Finally, Schwarber was put on the spot and forced to catch a football, and he did so with ease.
