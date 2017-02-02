Boomer & Carton: Mike Singletary And Archie Manning On Radio Row

Chicago Bears legend Mike Singletary joined Boomer and Craig on Thursday to talk football and family.
The Hall of Fame linebacker offered his views on concussions and letting his children play the game. He also previewed Sunday’s Super Bowl LI.
Former Saints quarterback Archie Manning also stopped by to talk about his family and its great football pedigree. The father of two sons who combined to start six of the last 10 Super Bowls covered plenty of topics, including Peyton’s potential future as an NFL general manager. He also had some things to say about Johnny Manziel and Dak Prescott.
Plus, Craig asked Archie about Eli, Odell Beckham, Jr, and the Miami boat trip.
Have a listen.