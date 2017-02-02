Boomer & Carton Podcast: Feb. 2, 2017

It was guests galore for Boomer and Craig on Thursday as they talked to, among others, Mike Singletary, Kyle Schwarber, Antonio Brown, Anthony Munoz and Marshall Faulk during their show in Houston, site of Sunday’s Super Bowl LI.
The guys also managed to squeeze in some local sports talk, including the latest on the Knicks.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »