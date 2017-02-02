CBS2_header-logo
LISTEN NOW: Mike & The Mad Dog Reunite On-Air For 1 Hour From Radio Radio Houston

LISTEN: Brandon Marshall Touts Young Talent On Jets Roster

February 2, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Marshall, Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg, Mike Francesa, New York Jets, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson

HOUSTON (WFAN)Brandon Marshall says he honestly believes young Jets quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg have bright futures ahead of them.

Talking with WFAN’s Mike Francesa from Radio Row in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI, Marshall said both signal-callers have a world of potential and are steadily improving.

The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver conceded that Petty struggled grasping the offense as a rookie in 2015.

“Where he was then and where he’s at today, you can’t even compare it,” Marshall said. “I mean, this guy’s the first one in. He went from probably 20 percent body fat to like 8 percent. He’s chiseled. So his body’s changed. He’s been around Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) for a year now, and where Fitz stands out is his mind. So Bryce got it. Now Bryce needs more reps, and Bryce needs to go out there and continue to get better.”

Marshall said he thinks Petty can be a worthy starter next season if he continues to improve.

“This kid, he has an innate ability to learn the quarterback position,” Marshall said.

Of Hackenberg, a second-round draft pick last season, the veteran wideout said: “I love the kid. Big arm. So smart. I mean, from Day 1, (he’d say), ‘Brandon, hey, when are you watching film? I want to go sit in that room with you and watch film.’

“That’s what I love about quarterbacks. That’s what I love, like the guys who have that Tom Brady, that Peyton Manning leadership quality, the guys that are gym rats — that’s Hackenberg. The kid has a chance. … If he continues to work, he’ll be all right.”

Marshall added that he’s excited about returning to the Jets in 2017, singling out their up-and-coming receivers as one reason why.

“We have wide receivers who can do it for the next 10 years,” he said, excluding himself from consideration. “We have some really good young guys.”

Marshall described Quincy Enunwa as “Anquan Boldin in his prime, but faster.”

Of Robby Anderson, he said: “I love Anderson. Anderson’s big play. We need a nickname for Anderson — ‘Big Play,’ ‘Big Money.'”

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player below.

