$22 Million In Heroin, Fentanyl Seized In Bronx Drug Bust

February 2, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, drug distribution network, heroin, Juliet Papa, Marla Diamond

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the Bronx have taken down a major drug trafficking network, seizing 103 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, prosecutors said.

The drugs allegedly came from Honduras, were smuggled through Mexico into Los Angeles and then sent off the Bronx in tractor-trailers.

“Usually what they’ll do is put a coverload in, some kind of fruits or vegetables,” DEA Special Agent Wilbert Plummer said.

The drugs were apparently sold in the Concourse section of the borough.

“This stuff is very dangerous,” Plummer said. “If this thing was to happen to open up and bust out here in this air most of us would have a problem, and it could kill you.”

District Attorney Darcel Clark said investigators recovered $22 million worth of the drugs, and 32 people have been charged.

“My office is aggressively pursuing those in this illegal drug trade and they must be stopped,” Clark said, adding 177 people in the Bronx overdosed on a fentanyl and heroin mix in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia