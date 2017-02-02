$22 Million In Heroin, Fentanyl Seized In Bronx Drug Bust

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the Bronx have taken down a major drug trafficking network, seizing 103 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, prosecutors said.
The drugs allegedly came from Honduras, were smuggled through Mexico into Los Angeles and then sent off the Bronx in tractor-trailers.
“Usually what they’ll do is put a coverload in, some kind of fruits or vegetables,” DEA Special Agent Wilbert Plummer said.
The drugs were apparently sold in the Concourse section of the borough.
“This stuff is very dangerous,” Plummer said. “If this thing was to happen to open up and bust out here in this air most of us would have a problem, and it could kill you.”
District Attorney Darcel Clark said investigators recovered $22 million worth of the drugs, and 32 people have been charged.
“My office is aggressively pursuing those in this illegal drug trade and they must be stopped,” Clark said, adding 177 people in the Bronx overdosed on a fentanyl and heroin mix in 2015.