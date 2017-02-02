NYPD: Man Threatens To Stab Store Employees With Needle During Bronx Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are searching for a suspected shoplifter who has been threatening store employees with a hypodermic needle.
The suspect has hit up at least three stores in the Morrisania section of the borough since December.
In the first incident, police said the suspect went into a Duane Reade on Southern Boulevard on Dec. 15 and started pulling items off the shelf and putting them in his jacket pocket.
When an employee confronted him, he allegedly threatened to stab her with the needle. He took off with about $140 worth of merchandise, police said.
The same thing happened at a Walgreens on Jan. 20 and a Dollar Tree on Jan. 24.
The manager of the Dollar Tree told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck that she confronted the suspect after she saw him stealing candy.
“He was like, ‘Oh, I don’t have nothing,’ and then he took out his needle and he was like, ‘Oh, I have AIDS and I’m gonna poke you,'” the manager said. “I ran.”
