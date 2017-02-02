Man Charged In Robbery, Attempted Sexual Assault Of Woman In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was charged Tuesday with robbing and trying to sexually assault a woman in Central Park last month.
Shaiquisse Mont, 20, of East Harlem, was charged with robbery, assault, and an attempted criminal sex act in the broad-daylight attack on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Around 3:40 p.m. that day, the 26-year-old woman was walking and wearing headphones on a trail located near the Great Hill at West Drive and 103rd Street.
The suspect grabbed the woman from behind, put her in a headlock and threw her to the ground, sources told CBS2.
The woman said she had no cash and offered her cellphone, sources said. The man demanded the woman’s pass code, and she told him the phone was open, sources said.
The suspect then pulled down his pants and exposed his boxer shorts, and demanded oral sex, sources said.
Two male parkgoers scared off the suspect and came to the woman’s aid, sources said.
The victim used one of the Good Samaritan’s cellphones to call her mother, sources said.