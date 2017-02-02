Clive Davis Documentary To Kick Off 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The 16th Tribeca Film Festival will kick off with a night honoring legendary music producer Clive Davis.
More: Small Music Venues For Local Artists | Upcoming Comedy Shows
On Thursday, the festival announced that its opening film will be the documentary “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives.” The April 19 premiere at Radio City Music Hall will be followed by a concert featuring some of the artists he signed: Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Directed by Chris Perkel, the film chronicles Davis’ rise in the music industry.
Tribeca has frequently turned to the music world to launch its film festival. Previous editions were begun with documentary-and-concert combos with Elton John, Nas and the National.
The Tribeca Film Festival runs April 19 to April 30.
Click here for more information on this year’s submissions.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)