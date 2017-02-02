Officials: Prison Guard Dead After Delaware Inmates Take Hostages

SMYRNA, Del. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say inmates used “sharp instruments” to take over a Delaware prison and hold three prison guards and a counselor hostage.

One of the guards died during the nearly 24-hour ordeal. Two guards were released during negotiations and the counselor was rescued after authorities used a backhoe to breach a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

“I would go as far to say that there were inmates that actually shielded this victim and ensured her safety,” Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Robert Coupe said Thursday.

The inmates used “sharp instruments” to take over the prison, Coupe said, but he couldn’t describe the weapons in any more detail. He said inmates also filled foot lockers with water and stacked them at entryways to make it harder for authorities to get in.

The correctional officer who died was Sgt. Steven Floyd, who had been with the agency for 16 years. Authorities wouldn’t say how the officer died.

Delaware Gov. John Carney called the situation “torturous” and promised a full investigation.

Video from the scene earlier Thursday shows dozens of inmates lying face down in the prison yard, guarded and being led away by prison guards, CBS2 reported.

Authorities say they are not sure which inmates were involved in the crisis.

“All 120 are suspects until we get to the bottom of the investigation,” Coupe said.

The inmates took the hostages Wednesday morning, prompting a lockdown of all Delaware prisons. The inmates released one staffer in the afternoon and another Wednesday night. At least one of those staffers had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Inmates reached out to a newspaper in two phone calls to explain their concerns, including the leadership of the U.S., educational opportunities, rehabilitation and how the state spends money on prisons.

Corrections authorities are promising to make changes to prevent future hostage taking.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)