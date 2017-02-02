Jitney Bus Overturns On Garden State Parkway

February 2, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Garden Staten Parkway

CLARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A jitney bus overturned on the Garden State Parkway in Union County during the morning rush hour Thursday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the northbound side near the Colonia Service Area.

Two northbound lanes were blocked with delays stretching back to exit 132 at Route 27; rubbernecking delays on the southbound side went back to exit 135 in Clark.

At least six people were onboard.

New Jersey State Police said there were no serious injuries.

