Parents Of Queens Murder Victim Karina Vetrano To Push For Familial DNA Testing

February 2, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Howard Beach, Karina Vetrano, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The parents of a Queens murder victim are expected to call on the state to allow a special kind of DNA testing to help catch their daughter’s killer.

Karina Vetrano was strangled when she went for a run alone in Spring Creek Park on Aug. 2 of last year. Later that night, her father found her body in the weeds.

Investigators found DNA on her body, but it did not match anyone in the data banks.

On Thursday, her parents and several elected officials will gather in Howard Beach to push the state to allow familial DNA testing. Investigators could see if a suspect’s relative is in the DNA system, potentially leading them to the killer.

A special state commission would need to approve familial DNA testing. The practice is controversial, but Vetrano’s family has gotten thousands of signatures after putting up petitions in local businesses and online to help drum up support.

