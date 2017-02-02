ICYMI: Mike & The Mad Dog Reunite In Houston

HOUSTON (WFAN) — WFAN listeners got to go back in time Thursday, as Mike and the Mad Dog reunited to do an hourlong broadcast together from Radio Row in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI.
The legendary broadcast team of Mike Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo were together for 19 years on WFAN before their show ended in 2008. Russo now has his own channel on Sirius XM. Francesa still hosts the afternoon drive slot for WFAN. His last show on the station is set for December.
Last March, Mike and Chris teamed up for a sold-out live reunion show at Radio City Music Hall.