NJ Girl Who Sued For Right To Play On Boys’ Basketball Team Expelled From School

KENILWORTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey girl who sued for the right to play on the boys’ basketball team at her middle school school has been expelled.
Twelve-year-old Sydney Phillips is not welcome at St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth, her father told reporters Wednesday.
The Archdiocese of Newark also expelled Sydney’s younger sister, Kaitlyn.
The shocking news came on the same day Sydney was invited to practice with players from the New York Liberty at Madison Square Garden. Scott Phillips waited until the event was over to break the news, telling reporters he didn’t want to ruin his daughter’s special day, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
The family sued for Sydney’s right to play after St. Theresa’s cancelled the girls’ basketball program. Her father previously said they went to the school for options and ultimately requested she play on the eighth grade boys’ team, but the school said “no way.”
A judge sided with the archdiocese.
The Phillips family is appealing the ruling.
Scott Phillips tells NJ.com he believes his daughters were expelled because of the ongoing legal battle.
A spokesman for the archdiocese would not explain the reason for the expulsion, saying they don’t comment on individual school matters.