Neighbors Rescue Mother, 2 Children From New Rochelle Fire

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her two children were rescued from a fire in New Rochelle on Thursday night.
All three were upstairs and unaware the house was on fire.
Two neighbors passing by noticed the flames. They didn’t know each other, but sprang into action to help.
“I saw movement on the second floor, started yelling at them, pounding on the door. They yelled back at us, they said they couldn’t go downstairs, the fire was too far in the house,” one of the men, Nick Tamburo, told CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco. “He climbed the tree, I hung onto him, they climbed down both of us, and we got them out.”
Everything in the house was destroyed.