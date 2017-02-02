‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Mike Brown, Sam Alvey & ‘The Ultimate Fighter 24’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on WFAN’s “Outside The Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman break down the wildly entertaining UFC on FOX 23 card.
From hoisting the belt above his shoulders to placing it on others, Mike Brown, a former WEC champion-turned-head coach for American Top Team gym, remains a key figure in mixed-martial arts.
Brown joined the guys to reflect on Jorge Masvidal’s performance this past Saturday. Brown coaches many prominent fighters, including Robbie Lawler, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Amanda Nunes. A 2016 Coach of the Year nominee, Brown gave great insight on his fighters’ futures, as well as the issue of head trauma in MMA.
Known as “Smilin’,” Sam Alvey is a very happy man, fighter, and husband these days. Coming off the biggest win of his career, against former top middleweight slugger Nate Marquardt, Alvey pushed his win streak to four and is knocking on the door of the Top 15. Alvey joined Pete and Ike to talk about where he got his nickname from, Twitter picking his next fight, and just how big his former TUF coach, Shane Carwin, is.
Also on this week’s episode, coming off one of its highest-rated seasons, “The Ultimate Fighter 24: Tournament of Champions” (or TUF24), UFC’s own version of a reality show, showcased 16 flyweight champions from around the world. Eric Shelton, who made it to the semifinals of TUF, paid the guys a visit following his UFC debut, which was a tight split-decision loss to fellow show member Alexandre Pantoja.
Listen below to find out what the young flyweight said about his debut, The Ultimate Fighter, and his future plans.
