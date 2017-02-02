CBS2_header-logo
LISTEN NOW: Mike & The Mad Dog Reunite On-Air For 1 Hour From Radio Radio Houston

2 Men Face Charges In Murder Of Missing 19-Year-Old Monmouth County Woman

February 2, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Sarah Stern

FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey man has been charged with strangling a woman during a robbery and then throwing her body off a nearby bridge with another man, prosecutors said.

Liam McAtasney, 19, of Neptune City, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Sarah Stern, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced Thursday.

Stern was last seen alive on Dec. 2.

Sarah Stern was last seen alive Dec. 2, 2016 at her Neptune City, New Jersey home. (Photo credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

An investigation was launched after her car was found with keys in the ignition on a bridge over the Shark River in Belmar.

Officials conducted an extensive search of the river and surrounding areas.

Her body has not yet been found.

Prosecutors say that 19-year-old Preston Taylor, also of Neptune City, was charged with desecration of human remains after they say he helped dump Stern’s body.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

  1. scribeofsolomon (@scribeofsolomon) says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Will NJ have the stones to bring back capital punishment?

