2 Men Face Charges In Murder Of Missing 19-Year-Old Monmouth County Woman

FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey man has been charged with strangling a woman during a robbery and then throwing her body off a nearby bridge with another man, prosecutors said.
Liam McAtasney, 19, of Neptune City, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Sarah Stern, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced Thursday.
Stern was last seen alive on Dec. 2.
An investigation was launched after her car was found with keys in the ignition on a bridge over the Shark River in Belmar.
Officials conducted an extensive search of the river and surrounding areas.
Her body has not yet been found.
Prosecutors say that 19-year-old Preston Taylor, also of Neptune City, was charged with desecration of human remains after they say he helped dump Stern’s body.
One Comment
Will NJ have the stones to bring back capital punishment?