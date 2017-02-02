Trump Defends ‘Tough Phone Calls’ With World Leaders

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump said Americans shouldn’t worry about his “tough” phone calls with world leaders.

The president spoke Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast. He said the world is “in trouble” and other countries have been taking advantage of the United States, but his administration will “straighten it out.”

“When you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having, don’t worry about it. Just don’t worry about it,” Trump said. “We have to be tough. It’s time we’re going to be a little tough folks. We’re taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually. It’s not gonna happen anymore.”

One policy the president said he will now review is an Obama-era deal to allow more than 1,000 Muslim refugees to leave Australia and come to the United States, CBS2’s Mary Calvi reported.

“Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to taker thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why?” Trump tweeted Wednesday night. “I will study this dumb deal!”

Trump’s comments come amid reports about his calls with leaders from Mexico and Australia. Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull talked about the deal during their phone call, which some reports say did not go well, Calvi reported.

The White House says Trump’s comment to Mexico’s president that he would send U.S. troops to stop “bad hombres down there” was “lighthearted.”

Trump also used twitter and the National Prayer Breakfast to focus on his immigration policy. Despite protests over a recent travel ban for citizens from seven Muslim majority countries, Trump said America has to be tough, and that changes are needed in the country’s immigration policies to protect American values.

“There are those that would seek to enter our country for the purpose of spreading violence, or oppressing other people based upon their faith or their lifestyle,” Trump said.

Last night, Trump presided over the swearing-in of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson delivered his first remarks at the State Department Thursday morning.

“Change for the sake of change can be counter productive and that will never be my approach,” Tillerson. “But we cannot sustain ineffective traditions over optimal outcomes. I will gather info on what processes should be reformed and do my part to make sure we are functioning in the most productive and efficient way possible.”

Trump once again praised Tillerson Thursday for his ability to work with foreign leaders.

