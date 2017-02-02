Yemeni Business Owners Close Bodegas, Grocery Stores In Protest Of Trump Travel Ban

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of Yemeni business owners in New York are turning off the lights and locking their doors Thursday to protest the Trump administration’s travel ban.

Organizer Widad Hassan said the business men and women are giving up eight hours of profit, closing their doors from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. About 1,000 grocery stores and bodegas across all five boroughs are participating in the shutdown.

“Most store owners don’t close down their businesses even when there’s a hurricane,” Hassan told WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman. “It’s definitely a sacrifice, but I think for many of them it’s more important that people are paying attention to what this ban means for them and how it’s been negatively impacting them.”

They will gather outside Brooklyn Borough Hall for a rally at 5:15 p.m. with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. The rally will start with a public sundown prayer, followed by personal stories of the executive order’s impact.

“I don’t think many people realize that the person that they go to everyday to purchase their coffee from is suffering from this policy,” Hassan said.

For nine months, Solomon Alaodin has manned the register at Best & Tasty Deli Grocery on East 143rd in Mott Haven. He said the store is open 24/7 and never closes its doors — except for Thursday.

“We will close and participate,” Alaodin told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones. We have to send a message, we have to show the people that we stand for them. We have families that are in the airports and back home that can’t get back here and it affects all of us.”

Alaodin said he’s always felt welcome in America, until now.

“I feel like saying we’re not welcome in this country, and this country is about freedom, it’s about land of the free,” said Alaodin. “We’ve been here for more than a decade, we haven’t been a threat to anybody, we didn’t do anything wrong, we just want to live with our family.”

Alaodin said his niece and nephew are stuck in limbo.

“They’re all in Djibouti, they just got their visas and they can’t come in because it’s banned,” Alaodin said. “I’m an American citizen, I have rights here and I want to bring them to this country.”

Adams said they’re “sending a strong and loud message” that the ban is “not acceptable, not in a country that they want to call home.”

President Donald Trump’s executive order bars travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the U.S. The 90-day ban was imposed Friday.