Judge Extends Stay On Deportations In Trump Travel Ban

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Civil rights attorneys were in court Thursday, demanding to know who has been held at airports under the Trump administration’s travel ban.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, Brooklyn U.S. District Judge Carol Amon asked the two young Department of Justice lawyers representing the Trump administration if anyone was still being held. The answer was no.
American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt argued that without a list of the detainees, they have no way of knowing if the government is violating the order.
“We’re hoping now that the government will provide us with that list back through Saturday and updated daily,” Gelernt said. “If they continue to refuse the judge was clear that we should submit an application for the list to her.”
Civil rights attorneys said they have reports from around the world of detainees being deported and coerced to give up their visas after the order came down Saturday night. That, said Gelernt, is why the list is so critical.
The judge extended the order blocking deportations until Feb. 21, when both sides prepare their legal arguments.
A Justice Department lawyer told Amon the government would ask her to throw out the case.
President Donald Trump this past Friday temporarily banned entry to the U.S. for all refugees and citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
