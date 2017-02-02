Romantic Long Island Restaurants Perfect For Valentines Day

By John Friia

While New York City is home to countless acclaimed restaurants, Long Island is also a perfect place for a romantic evening with your significant other. Whether couples are looking for steak or seafood, here are some of the most romantic restaurants on Long Island.

Tellers

605 Main Street

Islip, NY 11751

631-277-7070

The past is brought to life in Islip at Tellers, which resides in a renovated 1920s grand stone bank. From the 30-foot ceilings to the large windows and intimate dining, people will feel as if they stepped into a coveted Manhattan restaurant instead of a chic Long Island steakhouse. The menu is filled with classic steakhouse entrées, including a porterhouse for two and their signature rib eye, as well as a raw bar and various seafood dishes. A meal at Tellers is not complete without one of their desserts, including Laurent’s Hazelnut Cheesecake with Nutella, hazelnuts, chocolate ganache and an Oreo crust. Post-meal cigars are also available for purchase.

Gatsby’s Landing

1362 Old Northern Boulevard

Roslyn, NY 11576

516-277-2318

Gaining inspiration from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famed novel, Gatsby’s Landing brings a stylish and sophistication to the quaint and historical village. With views of Roslyn Duck Pond, Gatsby’s Landing exudes a vintage, yet contemporary feel that matches its esteemed New American cuisine. Diners can order the BBQ Quail with semolina cake and celery root slaw, or the signature Gatsby’s Burger topped with onion jam, Taleggio cheese and pork belly. After dinner, people can have a romantic stroll along Old Northern Boulevard and see historical structures that date back to the Revolutionary War.

Insignia

610 Smithtown Bypass

Smithtown, NY 11787

631-656-8100

Insignia is a picturesque restaurant that delivers a welcoming atmosphere with sultry banquettes and warm, earthy colors. Curating a menu filled with prime dry-aged steaks, seafood dishes and a dazzling array of sushi, this steakhouse is a vibrant spot for a weekend dinner. Couples will have a difficult time deciding whether to order the Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp with crab meat or the Marinated Char-Grilled Skirt Steak, but will probably ended up sharing any entrée they choose. One dish is that will be hard to share are the irresistible Sweet Potato Sticky Bun, topped with marshmallow cream cheese and maple pecans.

Hendrick’s Tavern

1305 Old Northern Boulevard

Roslyn, NY

516-621-1200

Hendrick’s Tavern is located on the restored 1740 estate of Hendrick Onderdonk and pays homage to the eatery’s original owner. The expansive restaurant blends an eclectic and modern interior styles with historic touches, featuring classic photographs to antique mirrors and burgundy leather banquets. The menu is filled with mixture of comfort food, prime steakhouse staples and seafood dishes to complement the aesthetics of the restaurant. Couples can enjoy their 48 ounce bone-in rib eye and sip on their signature cocktails, including The Bootlegger made with vodka, Galliano, lime juice and topped with Prosecco.

OHEKA Bar & Restaurant

135 West Gate Drive

Huntington, NY 11743

631-659-1350

One of the gems of Long Island is OHEKA Castle and its namesake restaurant. Perched on a hilltop off of Jericho Turnpike, the historic castle has been the backdrop for countless celebrity wedding and TV shows. People have the chance to dine in European ambiance and experience the grand estate overlooking acres of land. The restaurant serves classic American dishes, including the decadent Pappardelle Mignon with filet mignon, hand-cut pappardelle pasta, wild mushroom and Gorgonzola mushroom cream sauce.

