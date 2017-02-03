2/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
A wintry feel prevails today as we usher in a much colder air mass. And it won’t be terribly windy, but even a gentle breeze will send those wind chills into the 20’s. Bundle up!
We’re looking at a pretty frigid night as the core of the cold settles in. And to add insult to injury, the winds will pick up, so it will only feel like the teens and single digits by daybreak!
There will be a sigh of relief tomorrow, but only because we’re looking at prettier skies. As for our temps, they’ll be just as cold, so stay bundled!
As for Sunday, there’s a chance of snow and rain showers, especially into the midday and afternoon hour, but there’s not a lot of moisture to work with. Temps that day will climb into the upper 30’s.