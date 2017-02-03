Back Stories: Metro-North Crash In Valhalla Leaves 6 Dead

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Today’s Back Story takes us to Feb. 3, 2015 when an SUV driven by Ellen Schaeffer Brody got stuck on the grade crossing near Valhalla.
The crossing gate descended on the SUV, but instead of backing up, Brody drove forward and got stuck on the track. The engineer of the Metro-North Harlem line train saw the car and applied the emergency brakes, but the train struck the SUV, killing Brody and five others in the first car of the train.
It was the deadliest crash in Metro-North history. WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman was our first reporter on the scene and recalls what he witnessed.