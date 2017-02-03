Surveillance Video Shows 2 Suspects In Broad-Daylight Shooting At Brooklyn Grocery Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police hope surveillance video can help them catch two men behind a broad-daylight shooting at a grocery store in the Bed-Stuy section of Brooklyn.
The video shows the suspects walk up to the grocery store at 960 Myrtle Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on January 23.
One of the men stands near the door and fires several shots inside the store, while the another serves as a lookout. No one was hurt.
Police described the suspects as two men in their late teens.
