Boomer & Carton: DeMarcus Ware, Greg Olsen Know The Big Game All Too Well

February 3, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig spent a few minutes on Friday with two guys who played in last year’s Super Bowl.

First, Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware explained why he thinks the Falcons can beat the Patriots on Sunday. He later shed some insight into why cleaning the house can be a romantic activity.

Later, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen addressed a few topics, including what went wrong in last year’s big game and the important role community service plays in his life.

Olsen added a big reason for the Panthers’ regression in 2016 was because they simply never recovered from last February’s disappointment. He also discussed what it means to be his team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

