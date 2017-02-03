Boomer & Carton: Former Stars Herschel Walker & Derrick Brooks Join The Guys

Herschel Walker took a break from MMA fighting and treating American soldiers to talk football and fatherhood with Boomer and Craig on Friday.
The former NFL star running back explained why he spends so much time helping people who need it, his secrets to staying in great shape, and the childhood event that set him on his path in life.
Later, Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks did the rounds on Radio Row to discuss his position as an appeals officer in the league office. Brooks, the co-owner and president of the Arena Football League’s Tampa Bay Storm, also shared some insight on his former Buccaneers teammate John Lynch taking over as 49ers general manager.
Finally, Brooks told the guys that Tom Brady is without a doubt the best quarterback of his generation, and offered some Canton predictions.
Have a listen.